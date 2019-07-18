Storm Knocks Down Trees, Powerlines Thursday

A short-lived but violent storm swept through Lexington Thursday afternnon, and in what appeared to have been a microburst centered on the W&L and VMI campuses, knocked down many large trees. Residences along the VMI Parade Ground lost power and cleanup crews were busy all afternoon.

A car was crushed in a parking lot near Lee Chapel on the W&L Campus. Several large trees were down in the W&L Hollow, below Letcher Avenue.

There were no reports of injuries.