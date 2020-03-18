Local Businesses Making Adjustments To Serve Their Customers

Updated Thursday, March 26, 9:45 am.

Natural Bridge Hotel - take-out is available. We will remain open up to the capacity limits set by the mandate but will not be offering the prime rib on Thursdays and seafood buffet on Fridays for the next two weeks. Our regular menu will be available however.

White’s Travel Center - Quick serve restaurants open with full service, including Subway, Popeye’s, Nathan’s Famous, White’s Deli, Papa John’s and Caribou Coffee. We suggest customers order food to-go instead of using the dining area, but our dining area remains open for our customers. Carry-out service is offered at all of our restaurants.

Papa John’s at White’s is making pizza deliveries per their regularly scheduled hours.

Iron Skillet Restaurant – Closed

Regarding supplies, most essential items are in stock, foods like bread/milk and paper goods, cleaning supplies and medicine. Standard/normal business hours and changes for each restaurant can be seen at www.whitestravelcenter.com, or by calling (540) 377-2111.

Lee-Hi Travel Plaza - IHOP and Chappy’s Chicken - Lee-Hi Travel Plaza remains open 24/7 as normal business hours.

IHOP at Lee-Hi remains open 24/7 currently with standard dine-in and carry-out services available. Please note that things may change regarding dine-in services. Carry-out can be ordered via IHOP App, online at IHOP.com or by calling 540-319-6282.

Chappy’s Chicken at LEE HI, Open Monday-Friday, 7 am - 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday, 8 am - 10 pm. Chappy’s Chicken provides carry-out orders and can be ordered at Chappy’s or by calling 540-319-6290.

Foothill Momma’s BBQ - Open for business, offering carry-out full menu, as well as outdoor seating. Our store number is (540) 464-1984 and full menu is available on our Facebook page.

Harbor Freight - Stores are open with modified hours (Beginning on Thursday, March 19) as follows: Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 6 pm, and Sundays from 9 am to 6 pm.

Heliotrope Brewery - Offering to-go service for our brick oven pizza, salads and appetizers as well as 1L and 2L growler fills and screw top crowler fills of beer. Our menu is posted at the brewery and on Facebook and Instagram. Call-in (458-3846) to place and pay for the orders and either pick-up from our brewery front porch or have us bring orders out to cars. Our hours are M-F 4-8 and Sat-Sun 12-8.

Lexington Prescription Center - closed for walk-ins for the immediate future. Our drive- thru is open as usual, and we continue to deliver in the City of Lexington. You may call in orders or use our website at lexingtonrx.com. Call ahead for garment and medical equipment fittings, and oxygen needs to (540) 463-9166.

Great Valley Brewery - Offering beer to-go while our tasting room is closed. Plenty of bottles, cans and draft beer for growler fills. Hours are Thursday/Friday 4-7pm and Saturday 3-6pm. Check out our website or Facebook links below for details. greatvalleyfarmbrewery.com.

Grand Home Furnishings - Showrooms: Effective Wednesday, March 18, 2020, store hours are 11 am to 6 pm Monday-Friday, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturdays and 12 pm to 5 pm on Sundays. For the safety of our customers, we are suspending our 67-year tradition of handing out Cokes and beverages.

Deliveries: For a limited time and with a minimum purchase of $199, shoppers will receive free door delivery. Merchandise will be dropped off in a carton with no assembly.

Gordmans - Until further notice, reduced store hours are as follows: Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 12pm-6pm.

The Red Hen - No sit down service as of Tuesday, March 17. Full menu available as a pick-up service. We are still selling our merchandise (tshirts, hats, aprons, and Red Hen spice mix) and gift certificates. Call (540) 460-0600, See redhenlex.com for updates.

Make It Sew - Taking orders and offering curbside pickup. Additionally, we are available for private shopping. Currently, alteration appointments are available on Tuesdays. Email accacia@makeitsewva.com or call (540) 817-9398.

Spencer Home Center - Showroom open, or you may call ahead or email orders to markw@spencerhc.com and we will pull the items you need. We will then stage the items in our drive-through warehouse for pickup. Sales: (540) 463-7393 or Benjamin Moore Paint: (540) 546-6673. We will do our best to keep you informed about any interruptions to outstanding special orders. Temporarily suspending Saturday hours until further notice.

Sugar Maple Trading Company - Shop 24/7 at sugarmapletradingcompany.com. Free curbside and local delivery. Phone orders: (540) 458-0415. Stay connected with us on Instagram and Facebook.

Brew Ridge Taps - Offering to-go and curb side orders for both food and beer. Hours 11:30am-6:30pm. We will be offering different daily specials for both and customers can check out Facebook and Instagram or call 540-461-8012.

Bank of the James - Customers can call us at (540) 707-3144 to set up an in-branch visit. The majority of essential banking functions may be done online or with our mobile app. Our lobby is closed, but our bank remains open. More information is available on our website www.bankofthejames.bank

Southern Inn - Offering take-out, curbside pick-up and delivery. Delivery is free within a 2 mile radius. We also have meal kits available in dinner-for-two or dinner-for-four sizes. Call (540) 463-3612.

Animal Clinic of Rockbridge - Offering curbside service. The lobby is closed, Hours remain the same.

Rockbridge Vineyard – Tasting room is closed. We still be selling wine for curbside pickup and shipping. Call (540) 377-6204 to order for curbside.

Bistro on Main – Closed until April 1. Reopening for take-out and curbside service. We will also modify our hours of operation (4:30-8:00 pm) and have a limited menu. Details can be found at bistro-lexington.com (in the very near future).

Celtic Tides - Open 10 to 3 daily or privately by appointment. Curb pick up is available too. Phone orders (540) 464 6545 or Facebook.

Niko’s Grille - Open for carry-out and Delivery. No delivery fee for up to a 2 mile radius. Order at www.nikosgrille.com

Blue Ridge Animal Clinic- Curbside service is available for appointments, drop-offs, and prescription pick ups. Client access to clinic is temporarily restricted. Please call 540-463-7799 upon

arrival. Full details at www.blueridgeanimalclinic.com. Large animal ambulatory service operating normally.

Local businesses can submit a brief description of, and updates to, adjustments they have made to serve their customers by emailing to amikels@thenews-gazette.com or publisher@thenews-gazette.com. These listings will be updated frequently online as information is received, but with the rapidly changing nature of this situation, may not be current. Checking websites or calling businesses is suggested.