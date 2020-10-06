Event Celebrates Women's Right To Vote

“This year we celebrate 100 years of women having the right to vote. Though much progress has been made, every day, women from every race, religion, and creed continue to break down barriers, counter stereotypes, and persevere through many trials.”

So said Tori Mabry of Roanoke to the crowd of women and men of all ages at Hopkins Green on Saturday. Mabry spoke at the nonpartisan community event put on by the Rockbridge Area Republican Committee of Women to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote.

Mabry went on to share a story of her own suffrage and perseverance. Both of Mabry’s parents were severe drug addicts and alcoholics. “As a child, I can recall going to crack houses with my mother,” she said. “At the time I was just 5 years old, I remember asking my mother why there was so much baby powder on the table.”

When Mabry was 9 years old, her mother was sentenced to jail and her father was in a coma after being struck by lightning while in jail. Instead of being placed in the foster system, her older sister, who was in her early 20s and a mother herself, brought Mabry in through a program now called Kinship Care.

“I was grateful to be with family and not in foster care, but I am not too proud to say we often struggled,” she said. “We lived in a trailer most of the time. I recall very vividly putting blankets and towels over holes and around the doors to keep in the warmth.”

Overcoming her trials, Mabry became the first generation of her family to attend college, where she received a bachelor’s degree in social work. She plans to start work on her master’s degree next year. Mabry works in the foster care system to be the social worker she says she never had.

Mabry encouraged all in the crowd to celebrate women’s right to vote and to share their stories of perseverance with some else to encourage them as she had with the crowd.

Along with the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, the event featured a number of informational tables. Among those talking with attendees were representatives of Project Horizon, the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, ComfortCare and the Lexington Garden Club. In the background could also be heard the “baaahing” of baby goats brought to the event by Razzbourne Farms.

Mabry and the event organizers were also judges in the most decorative face mask competition. Participants could bring their masks or create their own.

One of the event organizers, Cheryl Nester of the Rockbridge Area Republican Women Committee, spoke about the event, saying, “This community event is an opportunity for women to come together and to show that women as a major portion of our population have the opportunity to make a difference, in each other's lives, in the life of our community, and in the national life.”

Mabry closed her speech with, “It takes courage, a village, and a community effort. Susan B. Anthony would not have been able to do what she did alone. It takes courage to stand up for what is right, and a village to come alongside her to stand up for what is right.”

Nester stated that women empowering women is what the event was all about. “Making the best of our situations, Mabry has taken what could have been a very difficult life, and turned it into something where she can be of help to others, and encouragement to others.”