Biden Wins Rockbridge

Building on the momentum he’s had the past few days, former Vice President Joe Biden carried Virginia and the Rockbridge area by comfortable margins in Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary.

Biden was the clear choice of voters in Rockbridge County, Lexington and Buena Vista. In the county, 55 percent of voters selected Biden to 19 percent for Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and 11 percent each for Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

In Lexington, Biden collected 47 percent of the vote to Warren’s 22 percent, Sanders’ 19 percent and Bloomberg’s 9 percent. In Buena Vista, Biden got nearly 50 percent to Sanders’ 23 percent, Warren’s 13 percent and Bloomberg’s 9 percent.

With most of the unofficial votes in, Biden was winning Virginia with about 55 percent of the vote, more than double what Sanders was drawing. Bloomberg and U.S. Sen. Warren were garnering about 10 percent. A fifth active candidate, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, was barely registering at less than 1 percent.

Many in the Democratic Party appear to be coalescing around Biden’s candidacy as a preferred alternative to Sanders. Prior to this past Saturday’s convincing win by Biden in South Carolina’s primary, Sanders was on a roll, having won three of the first four statewide contests.

Even though there were 14 names on Virginia’s ballots, only five candidates are still actively seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. Three candidates dropped out following the South Carolina primary – businessman Tom Steyer, former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. Buttigieg and Klobuchar threw their support behind Biden.