2023 CALENDAR PHOTO CONTEST

Full Name *

Phone Number *

Email *

Signature *

By typing my name as a signature, I agree that I am over the age of 18, or under the age of 18 with a parent or guardian’s signature. I have read the contest rules and affirm that this entry is in compliance with them. I understand that The News-Gazette Corp. and the Chamber of Commerce Serving Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County assume no responsibility for the photographs submitted. Selected images may be used on a nonexclusive basis. The News-Gazette Corp. and the Chamber of Commerce Serving Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County retain the right to use any photo entered in any advertising and/or promotion they deem suitable.