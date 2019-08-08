2020 Calendar Photo Contest Entry

The Lexington News Gazette and CornerStone Bank Care about this community and want to showcase its beauty in our 2020 community calendar and YOU could be chosen as a winning photographer!!

Eligibility

All photographers are welcome! Attribution will be given to each photographer whose photo(s) is selected.

Photo Criteria

Number of entries limited to 4 per person and they must be from different seasons .

All entries must be of outdoor themes (landscapes and close-up shots are acceptable) or groups of people/events. Individual photographs of people or household pets, as the primary subject will not be considered.

All entries must be scenes in Lexington, Buena Vista or Rockbridge County Virginia.

Only horizontal pictures will be considered. Photos must fit the 8 ½” x 11” calendar format. Selected photos will be cropped for that format.

Each entry must be the work of the person submitting the photo.

All images must be high-resolution digital images in jpeg format, with a file size of at least 500 KB and no greater than 3,000 KB. No prints or paper copies will be accepted.

Entrant Must Submit

One completed and signed entry form. Entrants under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian signature.

A jpeg attachment of the digital image(s) that is a minimum of 500 KB file size.

Judging

The judges are comprised of local business people who specialize in photography. Entries will be evaluated based on appeal, content and photographic skill. The judges will select one grand prize winner, twelve winners, and eight honorable mentions. The decision of the judges is final.

Winning Entries

Winners will be notified after September 23, 2019. Lexington News Gazette and CornerStone Bank retain the right to use all winning photos in any advertising and/or promotion it deems suitable.

ENTRIES MUST BE RECEIVED VIA E-MAIL OR THIS WEBFORM BY SEPTEMBER 15, 2019.