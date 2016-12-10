State Police Give Details In Fatal Crash

Monday, Dec. 12 - Editor's note: The Virginia State Police issued the following press release over the weekend concerning the wreck on Sterrett Road Saturday that claimed the life of a local man, Ricky Deacon. Mr. Deacon's obituary can be found under the obituary section.

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash caused by a North Carolina man fleeing from a trooper.

The incident began at approximately 8:38 a.m., Saturday (Dec. 10), when Virginia State Police Trooper J.S. Marshall initiated a traffic stop on a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder for speeding on Interstate 81 northbound at the 184 mile marker in Rockbridge County. The Nissan pulled over and stopped on the shoulder. During the course of the traffic stop, the Nissan’s driver was identified as Tyquanne Corelle McCargo, 24, of Charlotte, N.C., and as being wanted in Caroline County, Va., for a felony charge of credit card fraud. Trooper Marshall confirmed the arrest warrant and as he walked back towards the Nissan, McCargo sped away from the traffic stop.

Trooper Marshall returned to his patrol car and a pursuit was initiated. The Nissan reached speeds of up to 120 mph and used the shoulders to pass multiple vehicles as it continued north on I-81. The Nissan took Exit 200 for Fairfield (in Rockbridge County), struck the embankment at the bottom of the exit ramp and spun out. Then it sped away headed west on Route 710. At this point, Trooper Marshall slowed his speed because of the rural, winding nature of the road and lost sight of the Nissan.

Moments later, Trooper Marshall came upon a crash on Route 710, a few hundred feet east of Route 717. The Nissan had crossed the centerline and struck head-on an eastbound 1993 Dodge Ram.

The Nissan’s driver, McCargo, was wearing his seatbelt and was transported by LifeGuard to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment on non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup was Ricky Stuart Deacon, 55, of Fairfield, Va. Deacon was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is assisting with evidence recovered from inside the Nissan.

The Virginia State Police Salem Division Crash Investigation Team is assisting with the crash investigation.

The Rockbridge County Commonwealth’s Attorney also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Charges are pending at this time. The pursuit and crash remain under investigation.

SATURDAY, DEC.10- A local man was killed Saturday morning in a two-vehicle collision on Sterrett Road about a mile west of I-81. Ricky Deacon's Dodge pickup was struck in the sharp curve near the intersection of Fox Road by a Nissan SUV heading west at a high rate of speed. The accident happened about 8:46 am.

Sterrett Road was still closed between Ridge Road and McClure Boulevard as of 3 pm Saturday afternoon.

The North Carolina driver of the Nissan was airlifted in critical condition. The as-yet unidentified driver reportedly has felony warrants outstanding from Caroline County.

The News-Gazette will have more details when they are made public.