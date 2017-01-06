Sheriff's Office Charges Teen "Vigilantes" with Assault

FRIDAY, JAN. 6 -- Two Rockbridge County teens have been charged with conspiring to commit assault and battery after they recorded themselves last month luring a suspected pedophile to their location and beating him up, then posting the video on Facebook to the cheers of many area residents.

According to Capt. Tony McFaddin of the sheriff's office, one of the boys was also charged with actual assault and battery. An adult involved in the incident, George Mason of McCulloch Street in Glasgow, was charged with conspiring to commit assault and battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Due to their age, the two juvenile males are not being named. All of the charges are misdemeanors.

