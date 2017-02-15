Second Tractor-Trailer Accident in 24 Hours on I-81 South

UPDATE, Thursday, Feb. 16, 4:30 p.m. -- A second tractor-trailer accident in less than 24 hours on I-81 southbound near Fancy Hill left the roadway blocked and traffic rerouted for several hours Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The Wednesday night accident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. as workers had closed the southbound left lane to complete cleanup and retrieval of the truck that overturned in the single-vehicle crash that morning. The second crash involved three tractor-trailers, two of which were rear-ended by the third. The driver of the third truck was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he is reported to be recovering.

County Fire and EMS Coordinator Robert Foresman told The News-Gazette the injured driver was trapped in the cab of his truck for some three hours while emergency responders worked to extricate him safely. The drivers of the other two tractor-trailers apparently were not hurt.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2:30 p.m. - The Virginia State Police have identified the two men killed in this morning's tractor-trailer accident.

The following statement was releaseld this afternoon: Trooper D. B. Taylor is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred on Interstate 81, just south of Exit 180 at 6:51 a.m. this morning (Feb 15) in Rockbridge County.

A 2004 Kenworth tractor trailer was traveling south on Interstate 81 in the left lane, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, striking the trees in the median and overturned.

The 2004 Kenworth was driven by Mark Tracy Lucas, 42, of Stanley, VA. Mr. Lucas was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The passenger in the vehicle, Gerald Allan Hilliard, 68, also of Stanley, VA, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Unit were called to assist with the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Trooper

Trooper Wednesday, Feb. 15, 9:45 a.m. - The driver and a passenger in a tractor-trailer died in an accident on Interstate 81 at Fancy Hill this morning.

According to the Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash in at 6:51 a.m. The truck was traveling south on Interstate 81 at the 180 mile marker when it ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. There were two occupants in the tractor trailer and both died at the scene. The truck was hauling manure and will be removed later today. All lanes of travel are open at this time.

State police are working to make notification to the next of kin at this time. More information will follow.