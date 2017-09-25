Search Underway For Robbery Suspect
By:
Darryl Woodson
2 p.m. Monday - According to posts from Alert Rockbridge, there is an ongoing search for an armed robbery suspect in the Hunter Hill area. The suspect is a bald white male wearing a blue plaid shirt. Area residents are urged to use caution and be aware of heavy police presence. Schools are on yellow alert due to the law enforcement search.
