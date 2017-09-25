Search Underway For Robbery Suspect

Published by admin1 on Mon, 09/25/2017 - 2:07pm
By: 
Darryl Woodson

2 p.m. Monday - According to posts from Alert Rockbridge, there is an ongoing search for an armed robbery suspect in the Hunter Hill area. The suspect is a bald white male wearing a blue plaid shirt. Area residents are urged to use caution and be aware of heavy police presence. Schools are on yellow alert due to the law enforcement search.

