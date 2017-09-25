Search Continues For Bank Robbery Suspect

5 p.m. Tuesday - As the search continues for the suspect in yesterday's bank robbery, the Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office released the following statement, along with images of the suspect taken inside the bank.

At 1:03 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, the Rockbridge Regional Public Safety Communications Center received a report of an armed bank robbery in progress at the Cornerstone Bank in the East Lexington area of Rockbridge County. Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene within in a few minutes and began investigating.

Deputies were soon joined by other law enforcement officers from the Lexington Police Department, the Buena Vista Police Department, the Buena Vista Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia Conservation Police, and the Virginia State Police. A perimeter was set up in the area where the suspect was last seen fleeing on foot. A search of this area was conducted of this area by law enforcement with the assistance of canines and a helicopter.

While this search was ongoing, law enforcement searched the surrounding businesses in an effort to clear and secure these buildings and to evacuate any customers caught inside when the businesses went into lock down mode.

The suspect, a middle aged white male that was approximately 5 foot 8 inches, was not located and was assumed to have fled the area in a hidden getaway car. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, a pantyhose mask, a greenish colored ball cap, light colored pants, white shoes, and sunglasses.

The bank has reported approximately $10,000 in cash was stolen.

Sheriff’s investigators continue to gather evidence and follow up on possible leads. Anyone with information related to this incident are asked to call the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office and 540-463-7329.

UPDATE, 5 p.m. Monday -- Alert Rockbridge has announced that all RARO iindoor and outdoor activities, in all areas, have been cancelled this afternoon and evening.

The robbery occurred this afternoon at the CornerStone Bank branch in the College Square shopping center on N. Lee Highway. According to the bank's vice president, Frank Friedman, the search for the suspect was still underway late this afternoon. No one was injured during the robbery incident, but law enforcement on the scene said the suspect did have a handgun.

The News-Gazette will update this story as more information becomes available.

2 p.m. Monday - According to posts from Alert Rockbridge, there is an ongoing search for an armed robbery suspect in the Hunter Hill area. The suspect is a bald white male wearing a blue plaid shirt. Area residents are urged to use caution and be aware of heavy police presence. Schools are on yellow alert due to the law enforcement search.