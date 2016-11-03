Rockbridge Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

THURSDAY, 4:40 p.m. -- An unidentified Rockbridge County man was killed this morning when his car ran off the road just north of Natural Bridge, struck a utility pole and a tree, overturned and caught fire.

Sgt. J.K. Kaiser of the Virginia State Police said the man, who is not being identified pending official confirmation, was in his late 40s and resided in the Rockbridge area. He was driving his 1997 white Buick southbound on U.S. 11 this morning at approximately 11:15 a.m. when the car ran off the road about two-tenths of a mile north of Va. 130, near the Natural Bridge Hotel.

The man was traveling alone in his car and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

“Speed was a factor in the accident,” Kaiser said.

Police closed the U.S. 11 roadway in both directions and rerouted traffic “for a couple of hours” while emergency crews responded to the scene.

The News-Gazette will update this story as more information becomes available.