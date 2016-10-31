Raphine Man, 89, Dies in Crash

MONDAY, 3 p.m. -- An 89-year-old Raphine man died this morning at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the Timber Ridge area of Rockbridge County.

Roger Lee Sensabaugh was traveling south on U.S. 11 this morning at 8:10 a.m. approaching the Sam Houston wayside when he lost consciousness, causing his red 1993 Chevrolet sedan to cross the median and oncoming lanes of traffic. It then rolled up the embankment and struck two headstones in the Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church cemetery before coming to a stop there with heavy front-end damage.

Sgt. T.M. Simmons of the Virginia State Police told The News-Gazette that Sensabaugh was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. His wife, whose name was not released, was a passenger in the car and suffered no injuries.

Police said Sensabaugh likely suffered a sudden heart attack that caused him to lose control of the vehicle. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of his death. Speed was not a factor in the crash, and both driver and passenger were wearing their seatbelts. The car was not equipped with airbags.

Simmons said the driver’s wife was “just so upset, it’s awful,” at the trauma of the accident and the loss of her husband. Friends came to help her get home. “I’m very surprised she wasn’t injured,” Simmons added.