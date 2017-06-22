Raonoke Valley Horse Show Gets Underway

Published by admin1 on Thu, 06/22/2017 - 7:43am

Thursday - Larry  Tolley, Mayor of Buena Vista, presented the first blue ribbon at The Roanoke Shenandoah Valley Horse Show last night . The event is being held at the Virginia Horse Center and includes over 500 of the finest American Saddlebred Horses and Hackney Ponies. The event  will continue through Saturday. Shows begin at 6:30 each night.

The News-Gazette

