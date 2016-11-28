PMHS Band Bus Catches Fire

MONDAY, 10:45 a.m. -- Parry McCluer High School's band bus, "Big Blue," caught fire this morning apparently when a driver started the ignition.

School officials posted on Facebook that the school is "currently operating on lockdown mode to keep everyone safely away from the fire and off of the parking lot."

Several sources told The News-Gazette that the band bus is an older model, probably dating back to the 1970s, and has been in use for many years.

Buena Vista firefighters were on the scene dealing with the incident.

(Photo courtesy of Parry McCluer High School's Facebook page.)