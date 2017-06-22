News
Larry Tolley, City Manager of Buena Vista, presented the first blue ribbon at The Roanoke Shenandoah Valley Horse Show last night . The event is being held at the Virginia Horse Center and includes over 500 of the finest American Saddlebred Horses and Hackney Ponies. The event will continue through Saturday. Shows begin at 6:30 each night.
Joyce G. Wilmore of Natural Bridge passed away on Monday, June 19, 2017, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital due to a stroke. She was born on Feb. 2, 1942.
