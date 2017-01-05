Mitchell Gets Two Years on Fraud, Forgery Charges

Thursday, 4:30 p.m. -- Rockbridge County's disgraced former fire and EMS chief, Brandon Boyd Mitchell, is spending tonight the first of over 700 nights behind bars for felonies he committed while in the county's employ.

Lexington-Rockbridge Circuit Court Judge Anita D. Filson this afternoon sentenced Mitchell, 43, to 18 years' incarceration, with 16 years suspended and two years to be served. She also fined him $100 per felony count and imposed six years' supervised probation following Mitchell's release.

In September, Mitchell pleaded no contest to six felony counts: obtaining money by false pretense, fraudulent conversion of property under lien, two count of forgery of a public record, uttering of a public record, and fraudulently altering or forging a certificate of title. He was first arrested in March by the Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office on charges that he illegally sold a black 2016 Porsche Cayenne he had used as collateral for a $30,000 loan from the Bank of Botetourt, falsified pay stubs inflating his county salary to secure that loan, and falsified additional documents found in his office following his suspension from county employment -- including the signature of his former boss, County Administrator Spencer Suter, on a letter of recommendation.

Filson ordered the former chief remanded into custody at the completion of his sentencing hearing, though he asked for a delay before having to report to jail. The judge said she was "concerned" about Mitchell possibly not reporting on his own volition.

