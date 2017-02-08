Minor Fire Reroutes S. Main St. Traffic

Traffic heading into Lexington on South Main Street was briefly rerouted this morning while the Lexington Fire Department responded to a call from employees at the Wells Fargo Advisors office at 217 S. Main St.

Fire Chief Ty Dickerson said the employees noticed a small amount of smoke and a smell of hot electronic equipment coming from the business's server room. Smoke was not visible from the exterior of the building, and Dickerson said firefighters did not need to deploy hoses or chemicals to fight any flames.

No one was injured in the incident. Dickerson said just after 10:30 a.m. the street would be cleared shortly as firefighters completed their work and packed up their gear.