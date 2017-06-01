Meeting Friday on Social Services Petition, Ways to Help

THURSDAY, June 1 -- A meeting is slated for tomorrow (Friday) evening for interested Rockbridge-area citizens to discuss several matters relating to the regional Social Services Board and agency, including a petition asking the area's three governing bodies to remove and replace the Board's seven members.

According to Mark Reed, one of the meeting's organizers, "The purpose of the meeting is to advise people of the petition, circulate the petition for signatures, request assistance in further circulating the petition, and organize and enlist people to assist DSS in a positive fashion so that they can in turn become more positively active and involved in the community."

The petition and meeting come in response to a special grand jury's decision not to hand down criminal indictments against any DSS workers or board members, though the grand jury reported it found extensive evidence of “dysfunction in the CPS agency from top to bottom, including the RADSS Board of Directors, both operationally and administratively.” The special grand jury did issue a number of strong recommendations for repairing the situation, some of which are being followed at this time.

Co-organizer Susan Lawrence has suggested there could be ways for local individuals and groups, such as churches, to assist DSS in meeting the needs of area children and adults who are at risk. Ideas on how to achieve that will also be on tomorrow evening's agenda.

Friday's meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at 300 W. Midland Trail, Lexington.

Area residents may also sign an online version of the petition at https://www.change.org/p/susan-lawrence-help-rockbridge-area-dss-keep-ch....