Local Youths Help Nab Alleged Pedophile

WEDNESDAY, 1 p.m. -- Two Rockbridge County youths made the risky move of taking justice into their own hands Sunday, when they learned a local man was posing as a woman allegedly attempting to solicit them for sexual favors through social media.

One of the two young men posted a video on his Facebook page showing him assaulting the man, Elijah Bobbitt, once they had lured him to the boy's home by pretending to go along with the solicitation. Bobbitt apparently had created a false Facebook account posing as a young woman, "Sammy Floyd," through which he made contact with the youths.

Bobbitt, 26, of 222 Park Ave., Buena Vista, is a registered sex offender who had been on probation following convictions in 2014 for sexual battery and in 2015 for carnal knowledge of a child . The registry lists him as an employee of Ruby Tuesday in N. Lee Highway in Lexington.

Capt. Tony McFaddin of the Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded Sunday evening to investigate the youths' report. Bobbitt was initially taken for treatment of injuries sustained in the altercation with the youths. He is now being held at the Rockbridge Regional Jail on a probation violation charge while deputies pursue their investigation.

While the two boys have since been called heroes by various citizens on social media, McFaddin pointed out, "Two wrongs don't make a right." He said some type of battery charge might also be brought against the youths.

