The News-Gazette Corp Authorization (Required) *

I Accept I Do Not Accept

I authorize The News-Gazette Corp. to list my business on its LexingtonGPS mobile app. I understand that The News- Gazette Corp. may change the terms of providing this listing and that I will be notified prior to any such change, and will have the opportunity to continue this listing or cancel. I understand that I may cancel this listing at any time, or may upgrade to an Enhanced or Key Listing at any time. I authorize The News-Gazette Corp. to contact me by email with questions concerning this listing or with offers for other services connected with LexingtonGPS or other News- Gazette product. I understand that The News-Gazette Corp. may accept or reject any submission for free basic listings on LexingtonGPS based upon a determination of applicability, suitability and compatibility with the app.