Lexington Police Investigating Suspicious Person Reports

MONDAY, July 31 -- Lexington police on Friday said they are looking into reports of invidivuals behaving suspiciously in the southern areas of the city.

Police posted the following statement Friday on the department's Facebook page:

"The Lexington Police Department is responding to recent allegations regaring reports of suspicious persons in the southern portion of the city. The alleged subjects have been identified and at this time an investigation regarding the allegations is being conducted. Due to the age of the complainants (juveniles), no further information is being provided at this time.

"The police department does not consider the subjects to be an imminent threat to the safety of the public, however, we encourage citizens, as always, to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity

"No charges have been filed."

If and when further information becomes available in the case, The News-Gazette will provide updates.