Lady Blues Heading To State

Published by admin1 on Sat, 03/04/2017 - 3:10pm

The Parry McCluer girls basketball team defeated Surry County 51-48 Saturday afternoon in Bristol to claim a spot in next Thursday's state championship game in Richmond.

The Blues' Peyton Mohler stole the ball in the last few seconds with her team up by one. She was fouled, then calmly sank two free throws with just over 3 seconds left to give PM the 3-point win. More details to follow.

 

