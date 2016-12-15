Keeler Assault Case Dismissed

THURSDAY -- Judge Gordon Saunders today dismissed the misdemeanor assault charge brought against Buena Vista City Schools Superintendent Dr. John Keeler by division transportation director John Butler.

Butler, and several employees who were also present at an Aug. 25 staff meeting where the assault accusation arose, testified this morning in Buena Vista General District Court. Their statements agreed that, after a generally congenial meeting, Keeler then became "aggressive," "dictatorial," and "in a rage," shouting and raising his arm above shoulder level, when Butler asked the superintendent to respond to a question before the entire staff.

However, Saunders determined the evidence presented was not sufficient to substantiate a finding of Keeler's guilt.

"Nothing in what was said contained a threat of bodily harm," Saunders opined.

Butler told The News-Gazette he "feels fine" about the outcome of the case. Prosecutor John Alexander of Botetourt County called the incidcent "a close case" and said he believes Butler's top concern was to have his case heard by the court. "It's a case that needed to be heard," Alexander said. "Assault can be just a threat or an offer of harm."

Alexander stood in for Commonewealth's Attorney Chris Russell, who recused himself since the case involved city employees.

Defense attorney Will Hancock said afterward, "I think the judge made the right decision. This was two grown men having a heated conversation."

Both Keeler and Butler were placed on paid administrative leave for several weeks starting Aug. 29, after Butler filed a personnel grievance with the school board, while an internal investigation was pursued.

For the full story, please see next week's News-Gazette.