Jail Commission Accepts Higgins's Retirement

WEDNESDAY, March 22 -- Following a 70-minute special closed meeting this morning for discussion of personnel and legal matters, the Rockbridge Regional Jail Commission voted 6-0 to approve the retirement of outgoing Jail Superintendent John Higgins.

All seven Commission members were present. County Administrator Spencer Suter abstained from the vote, which came on the heels of a state police criminal investigation into the jail's operations.

Following the meeting, Suter explained he had abstained due to his status as a "direct report" employee of the county's Board of Supervisors, of which Higgins serves as vice-chair.

Higgins's retirement is effective immediately, according to Jail Commission Chair and Buena Vista Sheriff Randy Hamilton. "I wish him well," Hamilton said of Higgins.

