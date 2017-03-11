Investigation Opened into Rockbridge Jail

MARCH 10 -- Chris Billias, commonwealth's attorney for Lexington City and Rockbridge County, has issued the following statement announcing an investigation into the Rockbridge Regional Jail:

The Commonwealth Attorney's Office for Rockbridge County and the City of Lexington, in collaboration with the Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office, has called for an investigation of the Rockbridge Regional Jail by the Virginia State Police. Information has been gathered by my office through an initial investigation of a complaint filed by an inmate at the Rockbridge Regional Jail. This investigation has revealed issues at the jail that require further investigation, and we are working with the Attorney General's Office so that the Virginia State Police can undertake a full and fair investigation of these matters. Our office is not at liberty to discuss details since this is an active criminal investigation, but further information will be released at the appropriate time.

Signed,

Chris Billias, Commonwealth's Attorney

The News-Gazette will provide updates and further details as they become available.