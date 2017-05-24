Hand To Become Asst. Superintendent; Thomas New MRMS Principal

Wednesday, May 24 -- In a brief special called meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Rockbridge County School Board approved a slate of personnel changes -- among them a new assistant superintendent and two new building principals -- that will leave Rockbridge County High School with both its top administrative jobs vacant.

Haywood Hand, currently principal at RCHS, will move up to the assistant superintendent's job soon to be vacated by Dr. Phillip Thompson as he takes over for retiring Superintendent Dr. Jack Donald.

Meanwhile, the high school's assistant principal, Billy Thomas, will also be leaving to fill the open principal's job at Maury River Middle School.

Fairfield Elementary will welcome a brand new face to its principal's office, Mr. Kelly Holmes, who will move to the Rockbridge area after 23 years' experience in Amherst and Washington county schools.

For more on these changes, please see the May 31 News-Gazette.