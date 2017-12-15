Governor Taps Strickler For Cabinet Post
Matthew Strickler, a Lexington native and 1999 graduate of Rockbridge County High School, has been appointed by Gov.-elect Ralph Northam to be Virginia's secretary of Natural Resources.
In this cabinet-level position, Strickler will oversee six state agencies – the departments of Conservation and Recreation, Environmental Quality, Game and Inland Fisheries, Historic Resources; also the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Virginia Museum of Natural History.
A former legislative aide to then-state Sen. Northam, Strickler is currently a senior policy adviser to the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Natural Resources.
A 2001 graduate of Washington and Lee University, he is the son of Mike and Doris Strickler of Lexington.
(photo by Bob Brown for The Richmond Times-Dispatch)
Category:
Latest articles
-
Fri, 12/15/2017 - 5:19pm
-
Fri, 12/15/2017 - 4:53pm
-
Fri, 12/15/2017 - 2:34pm