Governor Taps Strickler For Cabinet Post

Matthew Strickler, a Lexington native and 1999 graduate of Rockbridge County High School, has been appointed by Gov.-elect Ralph Northam to be Virginia's secretary of Natural Resources.

In this cabinet-level position, Strickler will oversee six state agencies – the departments of Conservation and Recreation, Environmental Quality, Game and Inland Fisheries, Historic Resources; also the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

A former legislative aide to then-state Sen. Northam, Strickler is currently a senior policy adviser to the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Natural Resources.

A 2001 graduate of Washington and Lee University, he is the son of Mike and Doris Strickler of Lexington.

