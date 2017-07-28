Gilbert Named PMMS Principal
Beth Homicz
Buena Vista's school board last night appointed Debbie Gilbert the incoming principal of Parry McCluer Middle School.
Gilbert, who most recently has served in the capacity of math specialist, recently completed her third master's degree. She has spent her 37-year career to date in the city's school system. This will be her first administrative post.
For more information, please see next week's News-Gazette.
