Felony Murder Charge Certified in Fatal Fairfield Crash

The North Carolina man who killed a Fairfield man in a head-on crash in December will face indictment on felony murder at Monday’s grand jury term day.

Tyquanne Corelle McCargo, 24, of Charlotte, N.C., was fleeing a Virginia state trooper in a 16-mile high-speed pursuit Dec. 10 when he collided with a pickup truck and killed a Fairfield man, Ricky Stuart Deacon, on Sterrett Road in Fairfield.

McCargo appeared in Lexington Rockbridge General District Court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing to determine if probable cause existed for the felony charges against him to proceed to the grand jury for possible criminal indictment. After hearing evidence in the case, including dashcam video of the high-speed chase that began at I-81 mile marker 185 and ended just west of Fairfield, Judge Gordon Saunders certified the felony murder and felony eluding charges to the next grand jury meeting, which is slated for Monday.

For the full story, please see next week's News-Gazette.