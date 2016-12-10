Fairfield Man Killed In Sterrett Rd. Crash

SATURDAY, DEC.10- A local man was killed Saturday morning in a two-vehicle collision on Sterrett Road about a mile west of I-81. Ricky Deacon's Dodge pickup was struck in the sharp curve near the intersection of Fox Road by a Nissan SUV heading west at a high rate of speed. The accident happened about 8:46 am.

Sterrett Road was still closed between Ridge Road and McClure Boulevard as of 3 pm Saturday afternoon.

The North Carolina driver of the Nissan was airlifted in critical condition. The as-yet unidentified driver reportedly has felony warrants outstanding from Caroline County.

The News-Gazette will have more details when they are made public.