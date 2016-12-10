Fairfield Man Killed In Sterrett Rd. Crash
SATURDAY, DEC.10- A local man was killed Saturday morning in a two-vehicle collision on Sterrett Road about a mile west of I-81. Ricky Deacon's Dodge pickup was struck in the sharp curve near the intersection of Fox Road by a Nissan SUV heading west at a high rate of speed. The accident happened about 8:46 am.
Sterrett Road was still closed between Ridge Road and McClure Boulevard as of 3 pm Saturday afternoon.
The North Carolina driver of the Nissan was airlifted in critical condition. The as-yet unidentified driver reportedly has felony warrants outstanding from Caroline County.
The News-Gazette will have more details when they are made public.
Category:
Latest articles
-
Sat, 12/10/2016 - 2:28pm
-
Fri, 12/09/2016 - 9:05pm
-
Thu, 12/08/2016 - 3:28pm