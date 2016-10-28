DSS Hires New Permanent Director

FRIDAY, 3:45 p.m. – The Rockbridge Area Department of Social Services has hired a new permanent director to oversee the troubled agency’s ongoing efforts to recover from years of subpar performance that led to the deaths of at least two infants.

According to a news release issued this afternoon by the Social Services Board, Suzanne Adcock, current executive director of the Alleghany-Covington Department of Social Services, has been hired as the Rockbridge office’s permanent director. She “comes to Rockbridge with over five years’ experience in the position. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Roanoke College, and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Old Dominion University.”

Adcock will begin her work next month.

Interim agency director Bill Burleson told The News-Gazette Adcock is “a very experienced person with a lot of ability in finance and budgeting, which are really needed here, along with knowledge of the Comprehensive Services Act.” That Act deals with the funding of services for at-risk youth.

Burleson, who has worked previously with Adcock, also called her “very personable” and expressed a belief that she will continue the morale and training improvements he has

Burleson originally was hired on a 3-month contract ending today, to take over the reins from former director Meredith Downey, who retired in the wake of a scathing internal report documenting dozens of violations within the office, including the shredding and ignoring of abuse reports.

Burleson has agreed toa stay on through November to help the new director get up to speed on RADSS operations.

For the full story, please see next week’s News-Gazette.