Dropped Cigarette Caused House Fire

Lexington Fire Chief Ty Dickerson and County Fire Chief Nathan Ramsey issued a press release Friday afternoon about the fire that consumed “Windfall,” a house rented to Washington and Lee students off Greenhouse Road. None of the students was injured in the fire, but the house was a complete loss. The press release is as follows:

On Thursday March 23, at 6:57 a.m. the Lexington Fire Department was dispatched to 125 Winding Way off of Greenhouse Road in Rockbridge County for a reported fully involved house fire. Within 1 minute of dispatch a nearby Rockbridge Sheriff’s Deputy confirmed that the house was well involved in fire. Lexington was assisted by the Buena Vista Fire Department, Kerrs Creek Fire Department, South River District Fire Department, Effinger Fire Department, and Carilion Patient Transport who provided a Paramedic Ambulance for standby in case of any injuries. Chief Nathan Ramsey of the Rockbridge County Fire-Rescue was the Incident Commander.

First arriving units found a two-story wood frame house built in approximately 1920 heavily involved in fire on both levels. All six occupants of the house, Washington and Lee University students, had escaped safely prior to the arrival of the fire department. Since no fire hydrants are located on Winding Way or in close proximity to that house a hydrant on Woodridge Lane in the adjacent subdivision was located and hose hand carried through a wooded area and fence to obtain water. In addition water carried in the tanks of the fire apparatus was utilized in the fire attack while the hose was being carried to the nearby neighborhood. The fire was controlled in about 30 minutes and firefighters remained on the scene for several hours ensuring that the extinguishment was complete. Unfortunately it appears that the home and contents are a total loss. Fortunately no injuries were reported to any occupants or firefighters during this incident.

Based on interviews with the occupants and the physical damage to the structure it appears that the fire was accidental, starting in a couch that was located on the porch of the residence. Occupants reported that they noticed a small fire in the couch the previous night which they believed had been the result of a dropped cigarette and they extinguished it with water before going to bed. It appears that the small couch fire rekindled during the early morning hours and spread to the rest of the house as the residents slept.