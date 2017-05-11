Cyclists Stop in Lexington to Honor Local Fallen Officers

On Wednesday morning, a team of crackerjack cyclists stopped at Lexington Police Department to remember fallen law enforcement officers before continuing a challenging three-day ride from Roanoke to the National Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The group of 75 cyclists, representing an organization known as Law Enforcement United, was welcomed with a police escort along the length of Main Street and up to the police station behind City Hall. They came prepared with brief life stories of several Buena Vista Police Department officers and a Virginia state trooper from the Rockbridge area who lost their lives in the line of duty.

In a brief ceremony, the riders – all of them with their own personal ties to fallen officers – read aloud those stories and then presented mementos to Buena Vista Police Chief Keith Hartman and a state police representative. After exchanging thanks and fellowship with local officials and police, the team members set off again on the next leg of their ride to the nation's capital to observe National Police Week, which begins Sunday.

For more on this story, please see next week’s News-Gazette.