County School Bus Struck by Deer; No Humans Injured

FEB. 27 -- A Rockbridge County school bus this morning sustained a shattered windshield after a deer raced into the roadway and struck the glass.

The bus was traveling north along the U.S. 11 bypass on its way from Maury River Middle School to Rockbridge County High School early Monday morning when the deer suddenly rushed across the road, according to Maggie Lawrence, an RCHS senior who was riding the bus just behind the driver.

Lawrence reported no one was injured in the incident. The News-Gazette is working to learn more from county school administrators.