BV School Board Moves Feb. Meeting a Day Early, Adds Public Hearing on Enderly Corrective Action Plan

THURSDAY, Feb. 16 -- Buena Vista's school board has moved its February regular monthly meeting a day earlier than usual -- to Wed., Feb. 22 -- and will hold a public hearing beforehand for citizens to offer input about the division's Corrective Action Plan for remediating performance at Enderly Heights and Kling elementary schools.

The public hearing will be held this coming Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Ramsey Center on Magnolia Avenue. The regular monthly school board meeting will follow at 6 p.m., also at the Ramsey Center.

Prior to Wednesday's public hearing, citizens can review the corrective action plan draft on the Buena Vista City Public Schools website at http://www.bvcps.net/2017/02/review-the-draft-corrective-action-plan-for... or contact the superintendent's office at 261-2129 for a copy. The plan is required by state education officials as part of the effort to regain state academic accreditation for Enderly and Kling.

School administrators said they elected to reschedule the monthly meeting to avoid a conflict with basketball games set for Thursday evening, when the school board meeting would normally take place.