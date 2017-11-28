Armed Robber Hits Hampton Inn Col Alto

UPDATE -- Tuesday, 4:15 p.m.: Lexington police have released a statement including images of the armed robbery suspect and a description of the man's clothing: "a black hoodie with a long sleeved red t-shirt protruding from under the hoodie sleeves. He also wore white athletic shoes, jeans, dark colored gloves and an undetermined type of stocking covering part of his face.”

The statement also noted that the suspect assaulted a hotel employee during the Monday evening robbery. The injuries sustained were not serious.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective N.B. Kesterson at 462-3724.

TUESDAY, Nov. 28 -- An armed robbery attempt Monday evening at the Hampton Inn Col Alto has given Lexington’s new police chief his first major local crime case to solve.

Chief Samuel Roman and Det. Nathan Kesterson of the Lexington Police Department told The News-Gazette that officers responded to the hotel Monday at approximately 6 p.m. Two female hotel employees had been on duty when an armed man “went to the front desk area and demanded money,” Kesterson said.

The two women, Roman said, were “very upset and distraught” by the robbery incident, though Kesterson said there had been “no serious injuries.” Neither officer would comment further on that point.

Police are still seeking the robbery suspect, whom they described as a black male, roughly 30 years of age. His height was estimated at 5 feet 10 inches and his weight at 170 to 180 pounds.

For the full story, please see the Nov. 29 News-Gazette. Check www.thenews-gazette.com and our Facebook page for breaking updates.